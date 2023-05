CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lauriston Crockett is an expert in longevity who has no intention getting old. He’s dedicated himself to researching and formulating products to aid in prevention and treatment of diseases, increase longevity and speed up body rejuvenations. He’s also the author of ‘Peptides Are Life.’

Lauriston also He just became a new dad again at the age of 64 because he feels so young. For more information, click HERE.