CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic has changed how many places conduct business, for clients and customers, as well as employees. Social distancing forced employers to think outside the box when it comes to keeping everyone connected.

Oftentimes, large zoom meetings were used to get everyone on the same page, but is the concept of virtual meetings, or meetings in general, an outdated, unnecessary way of keeping folks in the loop? We spoke with leadership expert, Bill Tingle for some insight.