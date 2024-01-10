WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – West Virginians could benefit from a unique initiative, the first ever Cover WV Day. With nearly 100,000 individuals lacking proper health coverage, various organizations united to address the pressing issue.

Jeremy Smith from West Virginia Navigator shed light on the importance of health coverage, stating, “We know that people with health insurance are happier and healthier. It allows you to get to the doctor and catch small problems before they become big problems.” Smith emphasizes the range of options available for people and the significance of spreading awareness about them.

Cover WV Day, scheduled for January 9th, aims to provide free assistance to those in need of health insurance guidance. With 42 locations across the state, individuals could seek help in navigating the sign-up process and explore the diverse healthcare options available to them.