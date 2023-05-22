CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After proving themselves on the mountains in West Virginia, a family of thrill seekers in Cross Lanes, has taken their talents out west, and leaving their mark there too.

Alison & Rieko Moyer are parents to a trio of snowboarders, 8-year-old Payton, 14-year-old Bridget and 4-year-old Henry. They’re on the Forever Wild Freestyle Team at Snowshoe. Payton and Bridget are competitive snowboarders, familiar with the podium in the Appalachian Series.

In fact, this last season, they found themselves accepting a bid to the USASA National Competition at Copper Mountain in Colorado. Bridget placed in the top 20 in her 3 races. Payton brought home bronze medals and an 8th place finish.

Their brother Henry is only 4, but has a bright future ahead of him too.

