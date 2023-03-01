HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A dangerous drug has made it’s way to the tri-state. It is called xylazine, also known as “tranq.” According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, this deadly drug is a sedative for veterinary use and can cause humans to experience unconsciousness, hallucinations and flesh-eating wounds that can lead to skin rotting and even amputation.

‘What is Xylazine? seen in Cabell County, West Virginia‘

We spoke with the director of the Mayor’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy in Huntington, Jan Rader, who spoke in depth about the drug and the impact it’s having on those struggling with substance abuse.