CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two guys made it their mission to find the best hot dog in the Mountain State. It’s all detailed in a map, titled, the ‘West Virginia Style Hot Dog Tour.’

Joel Bennett and Jay Silverman took two years to embark on an ambitious venture, trying as many dogs as they could stomach. It’s all detailed on the Youtube channel, Have Fun WV, and they believe they’ve come up with a wiener, er winner* in Bogey’s Driving Range in Tornado! Take a look at the map for yourself: