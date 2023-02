CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Over the last several years, motor-vehicle fatalities have reached unacceptable rates, and behind each accident is a life tragically lost and grieving family members.

We spoke with the executive vice president of government solutions at Verra Mobility, Jon Baldwin, and the executive director of S.A.F.E, Damian Kevitt, to discuss the crisis on our roads and some resources that can help.