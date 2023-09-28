MINDEN, WV (WOWK) – Minden, a quiet an unassuming town tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains of Fayette County, WV, is about to take center stage in the highly anticipated documentary, “Impossible Town.” Meg Griffiths and Scott Faris produced the documentary in partnership with Universe Creative and Radley Studios.

The town is made up of a tight-knit community that’s called the area home for generations. It might seem like an unlikely setting for such a groundbreaking film. However, “Impossible Town” delves deep into the lives of its inhabitants, faced with abnormal rates of cancer over the years. It follows Dr. Ayne Amjad as she advocates for recognition of the long-term risk to human health caused by carcinogenic PCBs left from the mining industry, as she does her best to help the town’s residents.

For details on where to see ‘Impossible Town,’ and more on the documentary, click HERE.