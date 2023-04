CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We love our pets like we love our family, many of us would go to great lengths to keep them happy and healthy, but what do we do if something happens to the person responsible for them?

With April being National Donate Life Month, Donate Life Kentucky has launched the “Save My Human Campaign, as they work to raise awareness of a situation any of us could find ourselves in. We spoke with the Executive Director of Donate Life Kentucky, Shelley Snyder, for more information.