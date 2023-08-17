LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Southern West Virginia will be the backdrop of a party with a purpose, to help those struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Lincoln County will host the 3rd annual ‘Reaching for Recovery event,’ featuring many different activities the whole family will enjoy. There will be live music, inflatables, paddle boards, a dunk tank and numerous speakers.

The CEO of Lincoln County Community Outreach, Ryan Elkins, said, “helping people see that there’s hope is really the only way to inspire a change in someone’s life.”

Reaching for recovery is taking place September 9th from 10 AM to 5 PM at the Lincoln County Primary Care Center Field. For more information, click HERE.