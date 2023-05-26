CENTRAL CITY, WV (WOWK) – There’s so much to offer in Central City. The streets are lined with historical buildings, and if the walls could talk, they’d tell the story of a booming manufacturing town. But since they can’t, we spoke with the president of the Old Central City Association, Lauren Kemp, to tell us more about the upcoming event, ‘Old Central City Days!’

The event showcases all the city still has to offer, as well as its rich history, with a focus on local artisans and talent. As Kemp explains, there’s also an exciting new exhibit taking place at this year’s Old Central City Days. For more information on the event, click HERE.