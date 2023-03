WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The blooming of the cherry trees in Washington, D.C., is a symbol of the natural beauty of our nation’s capital city. A gift from Japan in 1912, the trees represent the beginning of spring with an explosion of life and color.

We had the chance to speak with, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Diana Mayhew about what visitors can expect at the upcoming festival. For more on the National Cherry Blossom Festival, click HERE.