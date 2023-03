CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been 30 years since the first Exchange Traded Funds, or ETFs, were first launched in the United States. Since then, it has grown into a $9 trillion industry with more than 8 thousand ETFs in the market globally.

We spoke with Allison Bonds, with State Street Global Advisors, the firm that launched the original ETF, widely known as ‘spy. She says they’re democratizing investing. For more information, click HERE.