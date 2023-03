CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For those looking for a different approach to losing weight or getting healthy, they may consider fasting. Experts say, fasting is a way to achieve the caloric restriction necessary for reducing body fat.

We had the opportunity to speak with Dr. John Jaquish, author of WSJ Bestselling book, ‘Weightlifting is a Waste of Time – So is Cardio,’ about calorie-restricted fasting to reduce body fat and build muscle. Click HERE for more.