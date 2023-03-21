CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s not uncommon for folks to turn to the internet, or social media, to find the answers you’re looking for. Perhaps you’re trying to make a resume or figure out how to take a screen shot? But what if a search takes a more sinister turn?

We had the opportunity to speak with, Dr. Alex del Carmen, with the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth, to discuss an increase in auto thefts, thanks to these how to videos people are finding online.