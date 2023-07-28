CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With lots of summer left on the calendar, we stopped by the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, to learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We spoke with Kanawha County EMT, Jonathan Evans, who explains what you should keep an eye out for and how to prevent a health emergency.

We also spoke with the Director of Kanawha County Emergency Management, CW Sigman, who set up an experiment demonstrating how temperatures rise on the pavement versus in the shade.

KCEAA has posted a list of cooling centers throughout the county, so folks without a place to stay, can find a reprieve from the heart. There’s also information on recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses posted there as well.

