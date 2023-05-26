CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a year in operation, the folks at Fife Street Brewing in Charleston, West Virginia, are celebrating with a carnival!

As a display of appreciation to the community for showing support during their first year, they’re inviting the public to the first annual, “Rally in the Alley.”

The event will take place along Brawly Walkway where there will be games with prizes, live music, a dunk tank, cornhole, bean bag bocce, kan jam, bucket pong, giant dice games, outdoor taps, and raffles. Organizers say it’s a family friendly atmosphere where people can bring the kids and ‘well-behaved’ dogs.

Fife is also releasing a special small-batch, one-year anniversary brew for the occasion. For more information on the event, click HERE.