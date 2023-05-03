CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With May being ALS Awareness Month, those with the tri-state ALS Organization, are hosting a fishing tournament to raise money and awareness of the debilitating disease.

The ‘Sinking ALS Bass Fishing Tournament,’ will be held at East Lynn Lake in Wayne County, this Saturday May 6th. We spoke with Thurman Maynard, who’s been living with ALS for over 5 years. While he says he’s doing well, events like this are important to raise money for research and show those living with the disease that they’re supported.

‘Stay positive and live life,’ Maynard said when addressing those who may be struggling with ALS. ‘Do the things that you’ve been putting off, do that stuff now verse later.’

If you’re interested in attending the event, click HERE for more information.