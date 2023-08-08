CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For individuals and families facing a Parkinson’s diagnosis, knowing where to turn and what to do next, can be a daunting experience. But soon, an annual event will be taking place to continue offering help to those struggling in our region.

The Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research will be held on Saturday, October 7 at Capitol Market in Charleston, as well as in Huntington on Saturday, October 14th at Ritter Park. It’s all part of a much bigger effort, to raise money for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

We spoke with one of the event’s organizers, Jim Strawn, to tell us more about the “Porch Party for Parkinson’s Research,” taking place at his home on Friday, August 25, kicking off the festivities.

For more information on the event and details on how you can get involved, click HERE!