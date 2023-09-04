POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – In Mason County, West Virginia a historic battle took place. The Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774, put the Virginia colonists against the native Americas who called the area home.

The sight of the battle, where the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers converge, is now a State Park called Tu Endie Wei, in Point Pleasant. We spoke with park Ranger Steve Browning, to explain the battle, the events that followed and details of a rumored curse.

