CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the festive season approaches, Fruth Pharmacy is once again embracing the true spirit of Christmas by hosting a Toys for Tots drop-off event.

The annual initiative aims to bring joy to children in need and make the holidays a little brighter for families facing economic challenges.

President of Fruth Pharmacy, Lynne Fruth, has partnered with the Toys for Tots, to provide a convenient and accessible location for local residents to contribute to this heartwarming cause.

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest Fruth Pharmacy store to donate new, unwrapped toys during regular business hours, through December 8th.

For more information and to find a drop off location near you, click HERE.