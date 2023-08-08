HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Folks were hitting the links for a good cause! It was all part of the Fruth Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament, held at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, WV.

The pharmacy has helped support many scholarship students in our region. In fact, the President of Fruth Pharmacy, Lynne Fruth, said that in 2022, over 50 students receiving a Fruth Scholarship. The tournament also supports the Bridge of Hope Scholarship fund, for individuals who’ve completed an addiction recovery program and want to further their education or enter into a trade program.

The tournament has helped contribute over $1,000,000 to scholarships for local universities, colleges and trade programs.

For more information on the fundraiser, and ways you can help get involved, click HERE.