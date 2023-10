CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s time to giggle for a good cause! Happening soon, the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative is hosting the 3rd Annual “Haha’s for Tata’s!”

The event is a clever fundraiser, features talented comedians Jas Gill and Al Ernst, a silent auction and a cash bar, all to help the WVBHI in their mission.

We spoke with spokesperson, Amanda Easter, to get some more details on the event. Click HERE for ticket information.