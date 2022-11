CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s normal for our weight to fluctuate, whether it’s because we’ve been enjoying a packed party season, we’re exercising a little less or we’re just stressed!

We spoke with Shelley Loving author of “What’s on Your Fork?!: Easy, Healthy Meals for Everybody,” on Good Day at 4 about how you can appropriately approach a loved one about their weight, without offending anyone!