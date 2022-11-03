BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – When Brianne Sperry needed assistance after hitting a deer along Route 85 in Boone County Wednesday night, Deputy Brian Dotson was dispatched to the scene. Sperry was with her 5-year-old Tucker, who couldn’t control his excitement at the sight of the deputy.

“When the young man saw the police lights on the officer, he got excited and wanted to get out and speak,” said Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker, who shared the delightful story on Good Day at 4. “The mother was a little apprehensive, you know, but Deputy Dotson took his time and went over to the child and spent some time with him and I think it really meant a lot to the kid, but also to the parents.”

Sheriff Barker goes on to say it meant a lot to the deputy as well, “our guys see so much stuff on a day-to-day basis. It’s so nice when something like this happens, you know? I think these interactions are so important, to forge those relationships with the small children.”

Unfortunately, the deer didn’t make it, but no other injuries were reported in the incident.

(In this interview, Sheriff Barker also stressed they’re looking to hire additional deputies in the county. If you, or someone you know, is interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, click HERE.)