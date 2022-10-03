CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of First Responder Appreciation Day, we sat down with Instagram’s “Fire Department Chronicles” funny man Jason Patton to discuss supporting the nation’s first responders.

Jason Patton is a career firefighter and paramedic in Riviera Beach, FL. He’s not only a respected first responder, he’s also a dedicated mental health advocate and social media personality with more than 400k followers on Instagram @firedepartmentchronicles. Jason’s humorous sketch videos offer a light-hearted look behind the scenes of the stressful situations first responders find themselves in daily.