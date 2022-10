CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – A local animal rescue shelter is hoping to win a national competition, so they can continue providing much needed services in their community.

‘Pitiful Paws Rescue‘ in Chesapeake, Ohio is one a 5 finalist in the Land Rover Service Award. The top prize is $25,000. To cast your vote for Pitiful Paws, click HERE and scroll to the bottom of the page!