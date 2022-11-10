CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s new hope for the millions of Americans struggling to afford the medications they need to live a healthy and stable life. “Renee,” is the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced AI to alleviate the burdens of healthcare.

Renee recently announced it has accelerated the launch of its flat fee prescription drug program. The plan includes the 500 most commonly prescribed medications for one flat rate of $25/month, with no insurance required, no copays, no shipping costs, and no hidden fees.

We spoke with the founder, Dr. Renee Dua on Good Day at 4.