CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The Sugar Bowl Foundation will host a watch party at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Cross Lanes this Saturday as West Virginia takes on Iowa State on the gridiron.

Special guests, Darius Stills and Grant Wiley, will be at the event. There will also be a silent auction loaded with autographed items from Geno Smith, Major Harris, Pat White, Steve Slaton, Owen Schmitt, Gary Stills, Aaron Beasley, Mike Logan, Don Nehlen and other WVU greats.

The Sugar Bowl Foundation was formed in 2011 in memory of Athony Lweis’s father, Baaron H Lewis, with the goal of helping kids and families during the Christmas season.

Over the years, over 200 kids have received gifts at Christmas with funds raised at WVU Football and Basketball watch party events hosted by The Sugar Bowl Foundation and its many sponsors and supporters.

The event kicks off at 2:30 but Lewis suggests arriving early!

For more information on the event, click HERE.