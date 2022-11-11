CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching. But, it can also mean long, busy days of cooking, prepping the home, entertaining visiting guests, shopping, you name it. And, if the shift in your normal routine causes stress to your body, you may be more vulnerable to infection during the holiday season.

We spoke with gynecologic surgeon, gynecologist and leader in women’s health, Dr. Taraneh Shirazian on Good Day at 4, to get her take on staying on top of feminine health this holiday season.