CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – You may remember him as a former WOWK anchor, but many remember Dan Thorn for his on set antics that went viral years ago on the set of WVNS in Beckley, WV.

What ever memories you have, we’re here to bring you some new ones, as we catch up with our friend, who now resides on the West Coast, working at KRON4 in San Francisco, CA.