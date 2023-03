CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For many of us, remembering to do the small stuff can be tough, but not for the Guinness record holder for memory, Dave Farrow.

Dave Farrow, author of ‘Brainhacker: Master Memory, Focus, Emotions, and More to Unleash the Genius Within‘ joined us no Good Day at 4, with some tips to keep you sharp and remember where you put your keys! For more on Dave Farrow, click HERE.