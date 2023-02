CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sports fans know all too well how much their favorite team can impact them on game day. From the moments that make them jump for joy, to the ones that make you grip your chest in stress and anxiety.

That’s why we spoke with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who’s partnering with Bayer Aspirin, to encourage fans to prioritize their health by assessing their risk factors for cardiovascular disease at CheckYourHeartRisks.com.