CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With September being National Recovery Month, we spoke with Sheila Moran, with First Choice Services, and helpline specialist, Myste Wentz, to discuss services available for those struggling with substance abuse disorder.

Wentz, who answers the phones for those struggling with addiction, was in active addiction for 15 years of her life. She got clean and now focuses her attention on those reaching out for help.

HELP4WV offers a 24/7 call, chat, and text line providing immediate help for West Virginians struggling with an addiction or mental health issue. For more information on the services provided, click HERE.