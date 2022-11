CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The holiday season is underway! Many pet parents are planning to include their furry companions in all the festivities, but between hosting, traveling and decorative displays, pets could find themselves overwhelmed.

We had the chance to talk with, pet expert and veterinarian Dr. Heather Berts who teamed up with Zoetis, to help pet parents make the holidays a little less ruff for their beloved pets.