CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many of us are feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty. New polling shows consumers are turning to credit card rewards programs to fight back against inflation and reduce the high cost-of-living.

We spoke with, rewards expert and Managing Editor at The Points Guy, Clint Henderson, to discuss the results of the survey, how consumers can maximize their credit card rewards, tips for using rewards and stretching budgets, and what could undermine those benefits. For more information, click HERE.