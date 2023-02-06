CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, emotional and psychological abuse are not uncommon in relationships, in fact, “gaslighting” is a method of manipulation to gain power and is used by some spouses when a marriage starts spinning out of control.

We spoke with Joryn Jenkins, an award winning family lawyer, legal strategist and Best Selling Author of many books including “War or Peace (Avoid the Destruction of Divorce Court)” & “I Never Saw My Father Again: The Divorce Court Effect”. Jenkins offered tips to recognize gaslighting, and what to do about it. For more information, click HERE.