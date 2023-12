CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s become an Appalachian holiday tradition of sorts! The highly anticipated Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House side-by-side giveaway returns for another year, to spread holiday cheer to one lucky participant.

The annual drawing asks restaurant patrons to toss their name in a box, that’ll be drawn at a later date, the lucky name drawn, will win a side-by-side, courtesy of Dohm Cycles and Pepsi Co.

For more information and contest details, click HERE.