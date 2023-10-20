HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – This weekend, the Hurricane High School football team is turning up the Halloween spirit with a touchdown of an event. They’re set to host a Trunk-or-Treat, promising a ghoulishly good time for the whole community.

Cars will be lined up in the parking lot, loaded with sweet treats for eager trick-or-treaters of all ages. In addition to satisfying those sweet tooths, the event aims to raise funds for much-needed equipment and new uniforms for the team, as well as to help keep the players well-fed.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of games, the chance to win prizes, and even a pumpkin decorating station. Coach Mayes will also be stepping into the role of costume contest judge!

The event is happening Sunday October 22nd, from 2 to 4 in the schools parking lot. $5 grants you access to all the festivities. Proceeds will go towards supporting the Hurricane High School football team’s needs.

For more information, visit the Hurricane Redskins Football page on Facebook.