CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sleep helps to repair and restore our body and brain and impacts our overall wellbeing. Poor sleep quality has been linked with instances of mental disorders like anxiety and depression.

At a time when mental health is an important topic for many, we spoke with Dr. Joseph Dzierzewski, the Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs at the National Sleep Foundation, to discuss the connection between sleep and depressive symptoms and disorders. For more, click HERE.