BABRBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The village of Barboursville WV, celebrated its inaugural ‘Village Haunted Legends Crawl’ this Halloween. This event offers participants with an immersive experience, as attendees embarked on a journey through the town’s historic streets, while listening to ghost stories associated with the properties.

Organized by the Trapper Girls Community Cat Coalition, the crawl promises a night filled with hair-raising tales and eerie encounters. The event showcases the town’s rich history, dating back to its founding dating back to its foundation.

