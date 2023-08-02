CHARELSTON, WV (WOWK) – With plenty of summer left to go, busy parents might have exhausted all efforts to keep the little ones entertained, but America’s #1 Mom Coach Hannah Keeley as some fun and entertaining ideas to help you survive these last few weeks of summer!
As a mom of seven, this parenting & Lifestyle Expert shares some of her suggestions, utilizing some common inexpensive household items. For more creative ideas from Hannah Keeley, click HERE.
Facebook: @hannahkeeleyfriends
Instagram: @hannahkeeley
YouTube: @hannahkeeley
Twitter: @hannahkeeley
TikTok: @thehannahkeeley