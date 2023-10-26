CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center is abuzz with excitement as the International Log Home and Timber Frame Show kicks off this weekend.

Here, builders and industry professionals reveal the latest trends and innovations in log home and timber construction.

The event, which runs from October 27th to October 29th, offers a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and for enthusiasts to turn their log home dreams into reality.

