CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As food prices continue to soar, it seems some consumers could be lured into purchasing fake food products. New research finds many believe the products they’re buying from a reputable retailer are advertised and legitimate.

But as CEO of Unique Mānuka Factor Honey Association, John Rawcliffe says, new scientific laboratory testing has found that so-called, ‘natural products’ being sold in the US, are not authentic. For more information, click HERE.