ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Helping people stay healthy, and ensuring they have access to services during a medical emergency, is an important role of any hospital. Because of that, the King’s Daughters Health Foundation and King’s Daughters Auxiliary and Health Foundation, are donating 23 AEDs to local first responders and community organizations.

This is the 4th year for the program, which is funded through the sale of heart month t-shirts, purchased from team members and the community. Over 100 AEDs have been donated since 2020.

For more information on King’s Daughters Medical Center and the AED’s, click HERE.