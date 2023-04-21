CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Kinky Boots,” a famous musical based on a 2005 film, will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild.

The show, with lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and written by Harvey Fierstein, will be at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on April 21, April 22, April 23, April 28, April 29 and April 30.

13 News got a chance to speak to the leading actors of the show, Jacob Fleck, who plays Charlie, and Cedrick Farmer, who plays Lola.

According to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the show follows Charlie, an owner of a shoe factory, who forms a bond with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to create high-heeled boots.

To buy tickets, click here.