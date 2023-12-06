CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia native, and America’s Got Talent season 6 winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. known for his enchanting performances and charismatic stage presence, is gearing up for his 13th Home for the Holidays tour. “I wanted to bring that warmth and magic directly to the hearts of my fans, and that’s exactly what ‘Home for the Holidays’ is all about.”

From classic holiday tunes to contemporary hits, Landau promises a performance that will appeal to audiences of all ages.

The entertainer also expressed his desire to use the tour as a platform to spread joy beyond the stage, by asking guests to bring a toy that would later be donated to needy children in the area. They would receive Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” full-length album in exchange.

For more information on the concert, click HERE.