CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A NewsNation correspondent was arrested during Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s press conference, regarding the train derailment in East Palestine this past week. Evan Lambert was doing a live report, when he was told by law enforcement to be quiet because Governor Dewine was speaking.

He was then asked to leave, before being arrested. Governor Dewine said the arrest shouldn’t have happened. We spoke with the general counsel of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, David Barnette, who weighed in on the situation.