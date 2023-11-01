LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – In a story that has intrigued and frightened residents of Logan County for decades, the ghost of Mamie Thurman continues to make its presence known. Thurman, a young woman murdered in the 1930’s, has become the subject of local legends and ghostly encounters that have persisted through the years.

Thurman’s story began, when she moved to Logan County in search of a better life. However, her life took a dark turn when she was brutally murdered in 1932. The nature of her murder, and the decades-long search for justice, have made Mamie an enduring figure in local folklore.

It’s said her restless spirit still haunts the area, manifesting as an eerie presence that has been reported by numerous individuals over the years. Witnesses claim to see a woman in a polka dotted dress near the site where her body was found, which is now present day 22 Mine Road, which is now mostly home to fast moving coal trucks.

Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson has extensively researched the case during his time at the Logan Banner. He believes the unresolved nature of her murder, combined with the violent circumstances of her demise, has left an indelible mark on the community.