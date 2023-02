GLENDALE, AZ (WOWK) – Lowe’s, the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL and the nonprofit, ‘Rebuilding Together,’ are working to provide essential home repairs for families in Glendale’s beloved Ocotillo Rose neighborhood, during Super Bowl 57.

Lending a hand in the effort, is Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette and Area Human Resources Business Partner, Jamie Lafranchi, to talk about their mission and ways you can get involved. For more information, click HERE.